Watch Cardi B Talk Broken Body Parts And Future Kids On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Cardi B stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night to talk about her surprise party, politics, and of course her new baby Kulture.

The "I Like It" singer spoke to Kimmel about her wild year and how great it is to be a mom. "Yes I am enjoying it, it's the best" explained Cardi. "It's like oh my gosh, I should have had you as a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you!"

Related: The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Lil Wayne Is Hip Hop, Cardi B Is A Big Winner

Kimmel asked about Cardi's tweet from earlier in the week, it which she asked "would ya be mad at me if I get pregnant again?"

"I don't think people would be mad about that" said Jimmy. "Well you know, people have mixed feelings" she responded with a smile, before telling him that she wants to eventually have "three or four" children.

"The happiness that my baby brung me, it's just like, I could do this over and over again."

Cardi did confess that child birth was harder than she imagined, saying "it was totally harder, she broke my vagina. Why nobody told you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina."

She also explained to Kimmel why she doesn't talk about politics. "I've always been interested in politics, but the thing is now I got to be careful what I say" admitted Cardi. "If I make certain points, I be feeling like the government gonna say like, 'you know this girl's up to something we might have to get rid of her.' You know what I'm saying, you never know if they put something in my water."