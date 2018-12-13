Watch Lil Wayne's Inspirational Celebration, Performing "Don't Cry" On 'The Late Show'

Lil Wayne is a lot of things on Tha Carter V. After a four year wait, the rapper came blazing back with a collection that adds to his legacy, but also opens up new doors of sincerity while revealing personal details like never before. Not only does Wayne addresses his self-inflicted gunshot wound, but he looks back on his life and talks about his children in a different light than before. On a hip hop calendar crowded with releases, time might remember Weezy's latest not for the business backstory that kept it shelved for so long, but for showing a new side of one of the best to ever do it.

One of the more uplifting and inspirational moments on the album is "Don't Cry", in which Lil Wayne talks to god and family about his life. The track features a posthumous guest spot from XXXTentacion, which holds down the emotional center of the song.

Wayne stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday for a performance of the song. You can watch it above, and read more about Tha Carter V here.