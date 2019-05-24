Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott Meet at "The London" for New Track

The three MCs come together for the first time

May 24, 2019
Michael Cerio

Three Hip Hop heavyweights have come together on "The London."

The lead single from an upcoming album from Young Thug, features Travis Scott and J. Cole collaborating for the first time.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Got Inked at His Gas Station Themed Birthday Party

As Scott smooths out the chorus, Young Thug and J. Cole trade flexes. "I left a flock of rappers dead and buried" raps Cole. "A verse from me is like eleven birds, I did the math it’s like 2000 dollars every word."

Cole has been racking up the features lately in-between albums. The rapper also is featured this week on the new "Purple Emoji" from Ty Dolla $ign. He's recently been a part of songs from Ari Lennox and Offset as well.

View this post on Instagram

COVER ART:THE LONDON

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on

"The London" is a luxury hotel in New York City, and is the focal point of Scott's feature on the song.

The album featuring "The London" from Young Thug is due later this year, but a countdown clock shows something could be coming within 30 days.. It will be his first since 2018's On The Rvn EP.

Tags: 
Young Thug
J. Cole
Travis Scott

Recent Podcast Audio
Actress Fisher Tells V103 News We Have To Stop The Ban Everywhere WVEEFM: On-Demand
Job seekers are urged to come hire-ready and dressed for success at citywide career expo WVEEFM: On-Demand
Michelle Obama tells Atlanta how Husband Eased Fears about Book Launch WVEEFM: On-Demand
Chairman of Fulton County Robb Pitts delivers 2019 State of the County WVEEFM: On-Demand
ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act" WVEEFM: On-Demand
Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes