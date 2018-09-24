Young Thug Teams With 6LACK And Elton John On New EP

Eleven days after Young Thug's release from jail, the rapper has released his third project of the year.

On The Rvn is a six song EP featuring 6LACK, Jaden Smith, and Elton John on the "Rocket Man" sampling "High."

The album comes one month after Slime Language, a collection showcasing Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records label roster. The MC was arrested at that album's release party in Hollywood.

You can check out the Elton John assisted "High" below, or find the entire EP here.

