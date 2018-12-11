Michelle Obama Announces Atlanta Among Cities For 2019 Becoming Book Tour

If you're one of many people in Atlanta wondering why Michelle Obama's book tour didn't include our city in 2018, we've got great news. The former First Lady has added a stop at State Farm Arena so that Atlanta can experience her "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" book tour on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

But here's the deal: You're going to want to be ready to snap up those tickets, which will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 15. There'll also be a limited quantity of VIP tickets that will include a meet and greet. You'll be able to purchase tickets at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

Mrs. Obama and Live Nation are also donating a number of free tickets in Atlanta and other cities to various charities, community groups, schools, and other local organizations.

"I couldn't be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world," Mrs. Obama said in a press release. "I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018

Mrs. Obama's book, "BECOMING," was released a month ago on November 13. It has already sold more than three million copies.

Here are all the cities Mrs. Obama will visit on tour in 2019: