Michelle Obama Announces Atlanta Among Cities For 2019 Becoming Book Tour

December 11, 2018
News

If you're one of many people in Atlanta wondering why Michelle Obama's book tour didn't include our city in 2018, we've got great news. The former First Lady has added a stop at State Farm Arena so that Atlanta can experience her "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" book tour on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

But here's the deal: You're going to want to be ready to snap up those tickets, which will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 15. There'll also be a limited quantity of VIP tickets that will include a meet and greet. You'll be able to purchase tickets at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

Mrs. Obama and Live Nation are also donating a number of free tickets in Atlanta and other cities to various charities, community groups, schools, and other local organizations.

"I couldn't be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world," Mrs. Obama said in a press release. "I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

Mrs. Obama's book, "BECOMING," was released a month ago on November 13. It has already sold more than three million copies. 

Here are all the cities Mrs. Obama will visit on tour in 2019:

Friday, February 8

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Saturday, February 9

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Tuesday, February 12

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Thursday, February 28

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Saturday, March 2

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Wednesday, March 13

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, March 14

Milwaukee, WI

Miller High Life Theatre

Saturday, March 16

Cleveland, OH

KeyBank State Theatre

Thursday, March 21

Vancouver, BC

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Friday, March 22

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Tuesday, April 9

Copenhagen, DK

Royal Arena

Wednesday, April 10

Stockholm, SE

Ericsson Globe

Thursday, April 11

Oslo, Norway

Oslo Spektrum

Sunday, April 14

London, UK

The O2 Arena

Tuesday, April 16

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday, April 17

Amsterdam

Ziggo Dome

Friday, May 3

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Saturday, May 4

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Friday, May 10

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

Saturday, May 11

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Sunday, May 12

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium+

 

 

Michelle Obama
books
state farm arena

