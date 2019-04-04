Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Made A Super-ATL Playlist for 404 Day

It's April 4, 2019. To people who don't live in and love Atlanta, it could be any other day. But for those of us who claim ATL all day every day, the fourth day of the fourth month is #404Day, an annual chance to show pride in our beautiful city. And everybody's celebrating, including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Through her Instagram account, Mayor Bottoms has released a Pandora Playlist, and it's full of great songs -- some current, some classics -- that all come from recording artists either from Atlanta or with serious ties to the city. That includes Usher, Future, Migos, Freddy Cole, Run The Jewels, S.O.S. Band, 2 Chainz, and her father, Major Lance.

Listen to the playlist here!