Atlanta Rapper 21 Savage Detained By ICE For Allegedly Being In The U.S. Illegally

Surprise Arrest Stuns Fans

February 3, 2019
Mike Jordan, V-103 Digital Program Director
Mike Jordan
21 Savage performs at the BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST AND EA SPORTS BOWL

GETTY IMAGES FOR BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST AND EA SPORTS BOWL

Categories: 
News

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, who proudly represents East Atlanta and is one of the hottest names in trap music, has been arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), for allegedly being in the United States unlawfully.

ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox told CNN that "Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts," and said "ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."

A CNN reporter quoted Cox basically saying the Slaughter Gang rapper, who's recent album "I Am > I Was" was released in December 2018 and hit the number one position on Billboard magazine's album chart, is not who he claims to be.

21 Savage had just performed Thursday night at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, along with Ludacris, Migos, Lil Jon and other Atlanta artists, prior to his arrest early on Sunday. He was also visible in Atlanta this weekend in art form, at the 48-hour art pop-up TRAP CHAPEL and T.I.'s Trap Music Museum.

 

Some have found humor in the situation:

 

 

Others insist it's another example of an overagressive immigration policy that unfairly targets people of color, and is no laughing matter:

 

We'll have updates as they come in. In the meantime, read the CNN report here.

 

Tags: 
21 Savage
immigration
u.s. customs and immigration
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival
Super Bowl Atlanta

Recent Podcast Audio
Grady Jarrett discusses NFL Man of the Year Nod and Hopes for the Falcons WVEEFM: On-Demand
Shalise Young Talks Husband's Legacy As She Runs To Continue His Term WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Police Chief On Planning, Service, and Security WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA CEO Discusses Labor Unrest As Super Bowl Looms WVEEFM: On-Demand
Dallas Austin Talks About Bringing Knowledge Of Music Business To Georgia Schools WVEEFM: On-Demand
Expungement Summit Clears Fulton County Misdemeanor Arrests WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes