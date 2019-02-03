Atlanta Rapper 21 Savage Detained By ICE For Allegedly Being In The U.S. Illegally

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, who proudly represents East Atlanta and is one of the hottest names in trap music, has been arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), for allegedly being in the United States unlawfully.

ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox told CNN that "Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts," and said "ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."

A CNN reporter quoted Cox basically saying the Slaughter Gang rapper, who's recent album "I Am > I Was" was released in December 2018 and hit the number one position on Billboard magazine's album chart, is not who he claims to be.

BREAKING- @ICEgov spokesman tells me @21savage was taken into custody by ICE. “His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa.” MORE COMING — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) February 3, 2019

21 Savage had just performed Thursday night at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, along with Ludacris, Migos, Lil Jon and other Atlanta artists, prior to his arrest early on Sunday. He was also visible in Atlanta this weekend in art form, at the 48-hour art pop-up TRAP CHAPEL and T.I.'s Trap Music Museum.

Some have found humor in the situation:

He no longer 21 Savage .. That’s Sir Savage the 21st ------------ — mary-go-round ---- (@trustmeimmary) February 3, 2019

Why y’all 21 Savage like this?! -- pic.twitter.com/cjoL3W8w1r — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 3, 2019

Others insist it's another example of an overagressive immigration policy that unfairly targets people of color, and is no laughing matter:

Let the ICE deportation of 21 Savage serve as a reminder to all of you who have turned a blind eye to immigration issues that this isn't just a Latinx issue -- but one that impacts countless Black & brown people. We need to all be throwing the middle finger up to ICE. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 3, 2019

We'll have updates as they come in. In the meantime, read the CNN report here.