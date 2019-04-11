Nipsey Hussle's Funeral Service Will Be Live-Streamed Today at 1pm

*UPDATED: TMZ IS ALSO STREAMING THE SERVICE -- WATCH BELOW*

BET Networks has announced that it will live-stream the funeral services for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died March 31 after being shot multiple times by an attacker in Los Angeles. Anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill, the funeral services will begin today at 1pm EST, and will be aired on local BET channels and online at BET's Facebook page. The live coverage will be titled "BET REMEMBERS: NIPSEY HUSSLE," and will be commercial-free.

In a statement about the broadcast and streaming coverage, BET Networks Head of Original Programming Connie Orlando said the following:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey is part of the BET family and first appeared on the Network in 2009 in a Hip Hop Awards cypher, we share this loss with his millions of fans around the world. From his insurmountable talent to his commitment to reaching back to underserved communities Nipsey’s kind spirit will be sorely missed. We will keep his entire family as well as our BET sister, Lauren London, in our thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time.”

V-103 will share the livestreamed funeral services from BET's Facebook page below, starting at 1pm EST.

*STAND BY FOR BET STREAM*