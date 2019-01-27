SUPER BOWL 53 TRAFFIC GUIDE: How To Get Around Atlanta During Big Game Week

It’s finally Super Bowl week in Atlanta, and the city is about to be absolutely packed with visitors, including fans of Los Angeles and New England, along with celebrities, athletes and other VIPs. And that means a whole lot of people trying to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, and all around town to parties, concerts and other events between now and then. So you’re going to want to plan your route, and that’s exactly what this handy guide is going to help you do.

Don't let yourself be gaffled by gridlock -- read below for good information on how to get around all week leading up to the Big Game!

ROAD CLOSURES:

Several streets between Downtown and Vine City/West End area have been closed since Monday, January 21, and there are streets that will remain closed or impacted until as far as Friday, February 8.

Closed until Thursday, February 7:

Mitchell Street. SW between MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) to Elliot St SW.

Mangum Street, between Markham St to Foundry St.

MLK Jr. Drive SW (South), between Northside Dr. NW to Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW

Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, between Marietta St. NW and Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW.

Closed until Friday, February 8:

Baker St. NW, between Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW and Luckie St. NW.

Closed Super Bowl Weekend (Friday through Sunday):

Peachtree St. between Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street

Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street, between West Peachtree and Peachtree

NOTE: If you plan on visiting the Super Bowl campus, you’ll have to enter from the east side -- there are no public entrances on Northside Drive.

TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS:

We highly recommend MARTA for anyone in Atlanta heading downtown during Super Bowl week, especially during the weekend of the big game. Traffic? LOL. It’s going to be terrible. Like Satan-terrible. Avoid driving, or be prepared to go insane. Here are a few ways to do the former and not the latter.

MARTA

MARTA trains will run continuously, 24 hours per day, for five days, beginning at 4am on Friday, February 1, and ending at 2am on Tuesday, February 5.

MARTA will also run 24-hour service from February 1-5 on four bus routes: 15, 39, 83 and 196.

In honor of the event, MARTA is selling commemorative Super Bowl LIII Breeze Cards. They’re available for $2 at all 38 MARTA stations, in vending machines. Be advised that you’ll still need to pay the cost of a fare or day pass, or multi-day pass. You can purchase a four-day pass for $19.

ATLANTA STREETCAR

The Atlanta Streetcar may also come in handy as you navigate Atlanta during the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Streetcar runs from the King Historic District to Centennial Olympic Park, making it a great alternative if you’re traveling slightly east of Downtown and want to visit the Sweet Auburn area. It is within a convenient walk of five MARTA stations, including King Memorial, Georgia State, Five Points, Peachtree Center, and Dome / GWCC / Philips Arena / CNN Center.

RIDESHARE

Lyft, which already has a designated drop-off/pick-up area at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and other popular destinations around Atlanta, is offering 50 percent off rides to MARTA stations during the week of the game.

The discount begins at From 12am on Monday, Jan. 28 to 4am on Monday, Feb. 4, Lyft will offer half-priced rides to MARTA stations to riders. Just use the code SUPERMARTA in the Lyft mobile app.

Lyft is also offering discounts to anyone traveling to Atlanta landmarks like Zoo Atlanta, Ponce City Market, and more than 40 craft breweries if you’d like to try some of Atlanta’s local beers right at the source. Get more information here.

SCOOTERS

For anyone wondering about those new electric scooters, they will not be allowed on the Super Bowl campus. You can ride them on Marietta Street, but they will not allow you to take them inside the gates. Learn more about what you can and cannot do on electric scooters here.

More information on Super Bowl 53 transportation and road closures can be found at ATLSuperBowl53.com.