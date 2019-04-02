The U.S. Postal Service Issues a Stamp Honoring the Late, Great Marvin Gaye

Here's what it looks like and how to get it

April 2, 2019
6th October 1976: American soul singer Marvin Gaye (1939 - 1984) walking ahead of his Rolls Royce in Notting Hill, London

John Minihan/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Today you finally have the chance to put one of music's most influential recording artists of all time on every letter you send. The U.S. Postal Service has officially issued stamps honoring Marvin Gaye and they're instant classics you're sure to see everywhere very soon.

The stamp, which went on sale nationwide today, is part of the USPS' Music Icons series, and features a portrait image of Marvin Gaye, which is said to be inspired by historic photographs. They will be issued on adhesive panes which hold 16 stamps together, and the panes are designed to resemble vintage vinyl record sleeves. 

 

 

Here's more about the stamps from an official statement from the USPS:

"With this new stamp in the Music Icons series, the U.S. Postal Service® honors Marvin Gaye (1939–1984), one of the most influential music performers of his generation. The stamp design features a portrait of the “Prince of Soul” inspired by historic photographs. The stamp pane is designed to resemble a vintage, 45-rpm record sleeve. One side of the pane includes the stamps, brief text about Gaye’s legacy, and the image of a sliver of a record seeming to peek out the top of the sleeve. Another portrait of Gaye, also inspired by historic photographs, appears on the reverse along with the Music Icons series logo. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp pane with original art by Kadir Nelson."

Click here to see more images and purchase the Marvin Gaye stamp from the USPS

