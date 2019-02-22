BREAKING NEWS: R. KELLY Has Been Charged With Criminal Sexual Abuse

Singer Will Appear In Court March 3

February 22, 2019
Mike Jordan, V-103 Digital Program Director
Mike Jordan
R. Kelly performs at the American Airlines Arena

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

News

It's official: R&B star R. Kelly has officially been charged in Cook County, Illinois, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The story was first reported by Chicago Sun-Times reporters, who say they were told by sources that Cook County prosecutors were going to appear today in front of judge in order to get a warrant signed for R. Kelly's arrest. 

The singer was recently the subject of a three-night television series called "Surviving R. Kelly," in which multiple women accuse the singer, songwriter and producer of multiple forms of sexual assault. He was also recently dropped by his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, not long after V-103's Frank Ski interviewed the Savage family, whose daughter they claim is being held against her will by Kelly.

The new charges could be the result of evidence turned into authorities by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who claimed that video footage in his possession showed Kelly engaging in sexual acts with a minor. 

Read the Chicago Sun-Times story here.

We'll update this story as it develops. 

R. Kelly
Surviving R. Kelly

