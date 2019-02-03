Kaeperbowl: Seven Colin Kaepernick Murals Will Be Painted Around Atlanta On Super Bowl Sunday In Response To Demolished West End Mural

Atlanta artist Fabian Williams has announced "Kaeperbowl": his response to the Colin Kaepernick mural he created in 2017 being demolished on the Friday before Super Bowl 53. He and a crew of other artists have received approval by seven local business to put new Colin Kaepernick murals all around Atlanta.

And at least one of the murals has already been completed -- as Williams promised in V-103's earlier story on the building's demolition -- in time for the big game:

Find out the locations of the seven other new Colin Kaepernick murals below, and follow Williams on Instagram for more information on #Kaeperbowl.