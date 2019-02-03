#Kaeperbowl: Seven Colin Kaepernick Murals Will Be Painted Around Atlanta On Super Bowl Sunday In Response To Demolished West End Mural
Here's Where They'll Be Located
Atlanta artist Fabian Williams has announced "Kaeperbowl": his response to the Colin Kaepernick mural he created in 2017 being demolished on the Friday before Super Bowl 53. He and a crew of other artists have received approval by seven local business to put new Colin Kaepernick murals all around Atlanta.
And at least one of the murals has already been completed -- as Williams promised in V-103's earlier story on the building's demolition -- in time for the big game:
From the ashes to the masses. 1st entry into the #Kaeperbowl, located at 400 Northside Dr. 6 more to go!
Find out the locations of the seven other new Colin Kaepernick murals below, and follow Williams on Instagram for more information on #Kaeperbowl.
Here is the Official #Kaeperbowl Local Business List! Kickoff starts at 11am. Volunteers may assist the Lead Artists on the wall space they are assigned to. Those interested in making a paint supply, food and beverage or any other donations for artists please email my Manager Ash at AlphaAsh.[email protected].Com All remaining proceeds will go to the Occasional Superstar LLC / BLOOM community mission.