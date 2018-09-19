A More Organic Fall Harvest

Here are four easy tips for hosting a perfectly spook-tacular or wonder "fall" event! Love pumpkin seeds, but hate the gooey mess? With Simple Truth Organic Raw Pumpkin Seeds you get all the crunch and flavor without the sticky fingers. Or try Simple Truth Canned Pumpkin can be used in just about anything, from smoothies to pies. Spice up your party cupcakes with this delicious fall staple by simply mixing one can of pumpkin in your cupcake mix (works best with white, spiced or chocolate flavors) and you’ve got a party favorite on your hands! See, hosting a Halloween or Fall Fest doesn’t have to fill you with horror. Simple Truth is here to help just look for the Simple Truth logo – exclusively at Kroger.

Fresh Food. Low Prices. At Kroger!