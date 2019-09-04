Malik Yoba: "I'm Not Gay, I Love Women!", After Revealing His Trans Attraction

Recently in a viral post, actor Malik Yoba revealed that he is trans-attracted after he caught wind of Maurice “Reese” Willoughby's death. Willoughby committed suicide after being bullied for his relationship with a trans-woman.

Yoba says, “I’m Not Gay, I love women…for the record, trans-women do NOT date straight men 99 percent of the time.”

Malik will be involved in the National Trans Visibility March in Washington D.C at the end of the month & mentions that he has supported the trans community from a young age.

Watch the full interview for more as he explains his love for humanity plus more, and catch The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah, and JR weekdays from 6-10 am at WatchV103.com.

