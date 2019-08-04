Atlanta Falcons donate over $200,000 to Veterans Empowerment Organization as part of Military Appreciation Day

ATLANTA (August 4, 2019) - Today, the Atlanta Falcons hosted its fifth consecutive Military Appreciation Day as a part of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This special Military Appreciation Day honored those who have served and are currently serving our country. With over 45,000 tickets distributed, the Falcons will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO) equaling more than $200,000.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to give back in such a meaningful way to help our military veterans and the fight against homelessness,” says Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Group. “Our fans helped make this V.E.O. donation happen because of their energy, passion and unwavering support of this football team. The Falcons have supported the military for years and today is just another representation of our commitment to honoring those who sacrifice and protect our country. We are humbled and honored to be able to give back and make a difference for our veteran community.”

The Atlanta Falcons organization is deeply connected to the military including those currently serving, veterans and their families throughout the year. The Falcons host and participate in more annual military and veteran community events than any other team in the National Football League, working in tandem with all facets of the Armed Forces to create unique training programs that offer learning opportunities for both the military, the team and the Blank Family of Businesses. This commitment stems from the innate connection between military values and the core value system that Falcons owner Arthur Blank, AMB Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Cannon, Head Coach Dan Quinn and the rest of the team follow as the foundation for the entire organization.

Additionally, as part of the day’s events, Mercedes-Benz Stadium unveiled a permanent, unoccupied seat dedicated to honoring the thousands of American service members who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action. The POW/MIA seat is located in section 122 and will sit empty for all events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in recognition of the sacrifices made our service members. As Cannon shared, “Our job is to find authentic connections between the military, our organization and our fans in order to shine a spotlight on service and sacrifice. It’s a chair for one, but a reminder for all.”

To read more about the seat, click here.