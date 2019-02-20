WATCH: The Morning Culture Interviews Author/Producer DeVon Franklin About New Book On Men and Relationships

Husband of Meagan Good Talks Real Love

February 20, 2019
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
The Morning Culture
Author DeVon Franklin talks to V-103's The Morning Culture
Categories: 
Videos

DeVon Franklin knows something about being in love and what men really want. He is married to the beautiful and talented actress Meagan Good, with whom he co-authored the New York Times bestselling book "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love."

In addition to staying busy producing films, Franklin has just released another book about relationships, this time focused specifically on the behavior of men, titled "The Truth About Men." In the book, which claims to explain "what men and women need to know," the devout Christian tells personal stories from his own experiences with life and love, and challenges readers -- especially the men -- to rethink relationships, be honest about their intentions, and understand what love really means.

Watch the full video below as Franklin speaks openly to V-103's The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR, answering a variety of questions about men, monogamy and much more.

Tags: 
DeVon Franklin
the morning culture
relationships

Recent Podcast Audio

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on Establishing Office of Independent Compliance.jpg
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on establishing Office of Independent Compliance WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kaepernick Mural Destroyed, His Hope Is For Rise Of Visual Arts in Atlanta WVEEFM: On-Demand
Grady Jarrett discusses NFL Man of the Year Nod and Hopes for the Falcons WVEEFM: On-Demand
Shalise Young Talks Husband's Legacy As She Runs To Continue His Term WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Police Chief On Planning, Service, and Security WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA CEO Discusses Labor Unrest As Super Bowl Looms WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes