[WATCH] Yusef Salaam & Raymond Santana of The Central Park 5 Share Their Stories

From Hate Mail & Living Jobless To How They Prevailed

June 12, 2019
JR, Frank Ski and Jade Novah of V-103's The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture
Ava Duvernay's "When They See Us" Netflix series shined sooo much light on the member's of the Central Park 5. Raymond Santana and Yusef Salaam stopped by to share their life experiences post exoneration with The Morning Culture. The documentary depicts the young men being manipulated and coerced into pleading guilty to a crime that they never committed. Raymond Santana even says "My Bail was $25,000 and my family wouldn't put up the money, some of my family thought I was guilty". Watch this exclusive interview as they describe what happened the night of their arrests and how they are moving forward with their lives. 

