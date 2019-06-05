These Are Frank Ski's Favorite Father's Day Restaurants

Dinners Dad Will Love

June 5, 2019
JR, Frank Ski and Jade Novah of V-103's The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture
Father's Day dinner with daughter
Categories: 
Food & Drinks

As a father of five, Frank Ski of V-103's The Morning Culture takes Father's Day seriously. And you already know he's no slacker when it comes to knowing Atlanta's best restaurants. So it's only natural that our resident restaurant expert gives you great recommendations for this year's day of Dad celebration. Here are Frank Ski's top picks for where to take your pops on Father's Day in Atlanta.

 

1. Atlas Restaurant St Regis Hotel 

Address: 88 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 

What Frank Says: "A culinary explosion!" 

An upscale hotel restaurant located adjacent to the luxurious St. Regis Atlanta hotel, Atlas serves artfully plated American food made from seasonal ingredients. They also have an actual Picasso painting inside, as part of its multi-million-dollar collection of original fine art. 

 

2. Little Alley Steak

Address: 3500 Lenox Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30326 

What Frank Says: "Best sea bass in Atlanta, and an extensive bourbon bar."

This vibrant, retro-chic steakhouse serves upscale cuts, local charcuterie and other dishes, and has an extensive list of spirits, all of which Dad deserves.
 
 

 

3.Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse

Address: 3365 Piedmont Rd NE #1350, Atlanta, GA 30305

What Frank Says: "Come ready to eat -- it's a meat-lover's dream!"

This elegant Brazilian steakhouse specializes in skewered, grilled meats, from sirloin to poultry. And they'll keep coming by and serving Dad slices until he says stop!

 

4: American Cut 

Address: 3035 Peachtree Rd NE #140, Atlanta, GA 30305

What Frank Says: "Get the Tomahawk steak!"

This multi-level modern steakhouse in The Shops Of Buckhead is from Marc Forgione, and serves updated classic fare in a very swank setting.

 

 

Address: 3391 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326 

What Frank Says: "Best Lobster in Atlanta"

Let Dad enjoy high-end steakhouse fare, seafood, and a diverse selection of wines in clubby surrounds inside The Westin Buckhead Atlanta.

 

Got a large family, and everybody wants to join Dad for the Father's Day feast? No worries -- here are a few more recommendations from Frank on great places to take a large family group for dinner:

Tags: 
Father's Day
Frank Ski
the morning culture
food
restaurants
Atlanta restaurants

Recent Podcast Audio
Actress Fisher Tells V103 News We Have To Stop The Ban Everywhere WVEEFM: On-Demand
Job seekers are urged to come hire-ready and dressed for success at citywide career expo WVEEFM: On-Demand
Michelle Obama tells Atlanta how Husband Eased Fears about Book Launch WVEEFM: On-Demand
Chairman of Fulton County Robb Pitts delivers 2019 State of the County WVEEFM: On-Demand
ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act" WVEEFM: On-Demand
Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes