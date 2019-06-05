These Are Frank Ski's Favorite Father's Day Restaurants
Dinners Dad Will Love
As a father of five, Frank Ski of V-103's The Morning Culture takes Father's Day seriously. And you already know he's no slacker when it comes to knowing Atlanta's best restaurants. So it's only natural that our resident restaurant expert gives you great recommendations for this year's day of Dad celebration. Here are Frank Ski's top picks for where to take your pops on Father's Day in Atlanta.
1. Atlas Restaurant St Regis Hotel
Address: 88 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
What Frank Says: "A culinary explosion!"
An upscale hotel restaurant located adjacent to the luxurious St. Regis Atlanta hotel, Atlas serves artfully plated American food made from seasonal ingredients. They also have an actual Picasso painting inside, as part of its multi-million-dollar collection of original fine art.
2. Little Alley Steak
Address: 3500 Lenox Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30326
What Frank Says: "Best sea bass in Atlanta, and an extensive bourbon bar."
3.Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse
Address: 3365 Piedmont Rd NE #1350, Atlanta, GA 30305
This elegant Brazilian steakhouse specializes in skewered, grilled meats, from sirloin to poultry. And they'll keep coming by and serving Dad slices until he says stop!
4: American Cut
Address: 3035 Peachtree Rd NE #140, Atlanta, GA 30305
What Frank Says: "Get the Tomahawk steak!"
This multi-level modern steakhouse in The Shops Of Buckhead is from Marc Forgione, and serves updated classic fare in a very swank setting.
5. The Palm The Westin Buckhead Atlanta
Address: 3391 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
What Frank Says: "Best Lobster in Atlanta"
Let Dad enjoy high-end steakhouse fare, seafood, and a diverse selection of wines in clubby surrounds inside The Westin Buckhead Atlanta.
Menu: thepalm.com/menus/
Got a large family, and everybody wants to join Dad for the Father's Day feast? No worries -- here are a few more recommendations from Frank on great places to take a large family group for dinner: