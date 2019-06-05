These Are Frank Ski's Favorite Father's Day Restaurants

As a father of five, Frank Ski of V-103's The Morning Culture takes Father's Day seriously. And you already know he's no slacker when it comes to knowing Atlanta's best restaurants. So it's only natural that our resident restaurant expert gives you great recommendations for this year's day of Dad celebration. Here are Frank Ski's top picks for where to take your pops on Father's Day in Atlanta.

1. Atlas Restaurant St Regis Hotel Address: 88 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

What Frank Says: "A culinary explosion!"

An upscale hotel restaurant located adjacent to the luxurious St. Regis Atlanta hotel, Atlas serves artfully plated American food made from seasonal ingredients. They also have an actual Picasso painting inside, as part of its multi-million-dollar collection of original fine art.

2. Little Alley Steak Address: 3500 Lenox Rd NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30326 What Frank Says: "Best sea bass in Atlanta, and an extensive bourbon bar." This vibrant, retro-chic steakhouse serves u pscale cuts, local charcuterie and other dishes, and has an extensive list of spirits, all of which Dad deserves .

Menu: littlealleysteak.com 3.Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse Address: 3365 Piedmont Rd NE #1350, Atlanta, GA 30305 What Frank Says: "Come ready to eat -- it's a meat-lover's dream!" This elegant Brazilian steakhouse specializes in skewered, grilled meats, from sirloin to poultry. And they'll keep coming by and serving Dad slices until he says stop! Menu: chamagaucha.com 4: American Cut Address: 3035 Peachtree Rd NE #140, Atlanta, GA 30305 What Frank Says: "Get the Tomahawk steak!" This multi-level modern steakhouse in The Shops Of Buckhead is from Marc Forgione, and serves updated classic fare in a very swank setting. Menu: ldvhospitality.com

5. The Palm The Westin Buckhead Atlanta

Address: 3391 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326

What Frank Says: "Best Lobster in Atlanta" Let Dad enjoy high-end steakhouse fare, seafood, and a diverse selection of wines in clubby surrounds inside The Westin Buckhead Atlanta.