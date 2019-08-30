Haters Take Note: Blac Chyna Collects No Child Support, Periodt!

Reality TV’s most misunderstood person, Blac Chyna pulled up on The Morning Culture and opened up about her life, including the fact she is single and her phone is all the way dry! Although she’s single, know that if she sees something she wants, she’s not afraid to shoot her shot. Furthermore, contrary to what many of the haters believe, Blac Chyna holds her own, especially as a Mama… she gets no child support from either of her baby daddies and the relationship of co-parenting is ALL GOOD with both Tyga & Rob Kardashian.