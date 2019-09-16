Bone Crusher Shines Light On Love & Bridges The Gap With His New Music

Bone crusher stopped by our studio’s and hung out with The Morning Culture to share new music and even showed us a side that we’ve never seen before!

He states “There are several sides to a grown man.”, as he details loving your best friend without having the urge to ever hurt them. His new music has a new sound and is giving more of a mature Bone. Watch the full interview for more and be sure to catch The Morning Culture from 6am-10am weekdays at WatchV103.com.