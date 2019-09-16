Bone Crusher Shines Light On Love & Bridges The Gap With His New Music
September 16, 2019
Bone crusher stopped by our studio’s and hung out with The Morning Culture to share new music and even showed us a side that we’ve never seen before!
He states “There are several sides to a grown man.”, as he details loving your best friend without having the urge to ever hurt them. His new music has a new sound and is giving more of a mature Bone. Watch the full interview for more and be sure to catch The Morning Culture from 6am-10am weekdays at WatchV103.com.