The Truth About Sex Trafficking In Atlanta With The Morning Culture

June 14, 2019
JR, Frank Ski and Jade Novah of V-103's The Morning Culture
Sex Trafficking is not only a serious issue within Atlanta, but Nationwide. Seeing billboards, hearing PSA's and even rideshare apps alerting women during Super Bowl Weekend 53 brought awareness to how it has gotten worse over the years. Deborah Richardson, the executive director of the International Human Trafficking Institute, alongside former boxer Cedric Boswell stopped by The Morning Culture to talk human trafficking and sexual exploitation. They also mention ways to spot victims and share prevention tactics. You can visit   https://www.ihtinstitute.org/  for more details on connecting with them. 

