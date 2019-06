The new season of ATL Homicide airs Monday June 17th on TVOne. Watch as Detective David Quinn and Vince Velazquez discuss their encounters with murders and solving crime in the city of Atlanta for the past 30 years, work/life balance and more. Check it out & tweet us your thoughts @V103Atlanta & be sure to watch The Morning Culture Monday-Friday from 6-10am at V-103.com

Photo By Zindziswa Payne