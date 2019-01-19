THE MORNING CULTURE: V-103's New Weekday Morning Show with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR!

Tune In 6AM Tuesday!!!

January 19, 2019
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
Welcome to a new era in radio! The People's Station V-103 is thrilled to announce the debut of our new morning show: THE MORNING CULTURE!

Starring Frank Ski, Jade Novah, and JR, The Morning Culture broadcasts live from Atlanta every weekday morning, from 6am to 10am. 

Learn more about the show now, and check out the video below!

Be part of the new movement -- join The Morning Culture live at 6am on Tuesday, January 22, on your radio and on V-103.com!

the morning culture
Frank Ski
jade novah
jr

