Frank Ski’s Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction Is THIS WEEKEND!

Sunday, April 14

April 8, 2019
The Morning Culture: Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR
The Morning Culture
Ludacris and Frank Ski

Courtesy of Frank Ski

Events

Frank Ski is hosting his annual Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction on Sunday, April 14, and hosting the event is none other than Ludacris along with music industry exec Kevin Liles!

The event runs from 3-7pm, and will include 20 different wines, including special VIP wines (Silver Oak, Opus One), dinner from Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and live music from Jukebox Band Atlanta, with V-103’s own DJ PNUT!

All proceeds benefit the Frank Ski Kids Foundation.

GET TICKETS NOW

Frank Ski
Charity
wine
philanthropy

