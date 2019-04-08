Frank Ski’s Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction Is THIS WEEKEND!
Sunday, April 14
April 8, 2019
Frank Ski is hosting his annual Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction on Sunday, April 14, and hosting the event is none other than Ludacris along with music industry exec Kevin Liles!
The event runs from 3-7pm, and will include 20 different wines, including special VIP wines (Silver Oak, Opus One), dinner from Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and live music from Jukebox Band Atlanta, with V-103’s own DJ PNUT!
All proceeds benefit the Frank Ski Kids Foundation.