6 Recommendations For Easter Brunch in Atlanta from Frank Ski

When it comes to giving recommendations on dining in Atlanta, we're lucky to have Frank Ski around. The veteran restaurateur and wine connoisseur has enjoyed many a great meal in the city, and he regularly shares his favorite places for breakfast, lunch and dinner in ATL with listeners every weekday from 6-10am on The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR. But what about brunch?

Good thing you asked, because Frank happens to know a thing, or several, about which restaurants are perfect places to feed your folks, especially on Easter Sunday, when families around Atlanta will leave their places of worship and head out for a meal they'll remember all year, if not longer. Here are Frank's recommendations on where to go this weekend for Easter brunch.



1. Four Seasons Atlanta

75 14th St. NE

Website

The Easter brunch buffet begins at 10am, includes a bottomless mimosa option, and will feature an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

What Frank says: “My favorite brunch… come hungry!”

2. 5Church Atlanta

1197 Peachtree St. NE

Website

The Easter brunch buffet runs from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

What Frank says: “A fun time with friends and family!”





3. Murphy’s.

997 Virginia Ave. NE

Website

One of Atlanta's favorite a la carte Easter brunches

What Frank says: “An Atlanta staple that NEVER disappoints!”



4. Pascal's

180 Northside Dr SW

Website

Classic Southern soul food Easter Brunch

What Frank Says: “The after church spot that will make you feel like you’re eating at home with Grandma!”





5. Colletta at Avolon

900 3rd St., Alpharetta. 678-722-8335

Website

Easter brunch menu and an in-house ‘Easter Egg Hunt’

What Frank says: “A fun outing with family, especially the kids. Take in a movie after, or stroll the many shops.”



6. Two Urban Licks

820 Ralph McGill Blvd

Website



Easter Brunch Buffett with the Easter Bunny at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

What Frank says: “Fun times… get ready!”