Gucci Mane Accused By Attorney Of Underpaying Child Support For His Autistic Son

Today on The Morning Culture, Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR took a phone call from attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham, who claims to represent Sheena Evans, the mother of Gucci Mane's son. During the conversation, Graham expressed her belief that Gucci should be paying much more in monthly child support, saying that Gucci's son is on the autism spectrum and requires extra care that restricts his mother Evans from being able to work regular hours to support herself and her son.

"We are dealing with a minor child that has severe autism. He has to have care 24 hours out of the day. He has the type of autism where he is non-verbal. He is also a runner. And so, because of that, and the lack of finances that Ms. Evans has, she has to attend school with him, and basically govern her whole life around the care of this child."

The video of The Morning Culture's interview is below.