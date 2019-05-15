JR of The Morning Culture Interviews Former NFL Linebacker Willie Blackwell About His Quest to Find a Kidney Donor

When asked by JR of V-103's The Morning Culture what advice he has for young football players seeking a career in professional football former, NFL outside linebacker Willie Blackwell gave a simple two-word answer: “Be humble.”

Now, as Blackwell battles kidney problems that have made it necessary for him to seek a transplant, he is telling his story with the same grace and humility he recommends to hopeful athletes. It is his hope that an organ donor can be found so that he can receive a new kidney and continue to be there for his family.

Blackwell is a graduate of Morris Brown College, which he calls the foundation. He also mentored Clark-Atlanta University athletes as a chaplain, and says he still has former students sending word to him that they were listening, and followed his guidance and positive encouragement to build successful lives and careers.

He also worked with Frederick Douglass High School for three years in a Chick-Fil-A-sponsored program called Play It Smart, which allowed him to serve as an academic coach for athletes. During his time at “Doug,” he helped student athletes struggling to achieve passing grades improve their scores to B averages.

If you or someone you know would be willing to help Willie by possibly being an organ donor, please visit Piedmont.org/LivingDonor, and complete the Medical History Questionnaire Survey. You can also reach out to Piedmont Hospital’s Leanne Whitehead at 404.605.4605 if you have any questions.