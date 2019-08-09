Remembering The Legendary Whitney Houston

Today we celebrate the birthday of the iconic singer and actress Whitney Houston. Whitney blessed us with her talent and presence while selling more than 200 million albums worldwide and winning six Grammy’s out of 26 nominations. As the cousin of Dionne Warwick and daughter of gospel singer Cissy Houston, Whitney was no stranger to music. Whitney was 48 when she passed but her legacy lives on.

Jade Novah from The Morning Culture covered Whitney Houston’s “Run To You” and says the late singer had one of the most incredible voices that she’d ever heard. She quotes Whitney’s voice had “Effortless range, unmatchable tone, and emotion that no one could deny”. Check out Jade’s cover and make sure you download the RADIO.COM app to listen to The Morning Culture Monday-Friday’s from 6-10am.