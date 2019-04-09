JR of The Morning Culture Interviews UFC Fighters Israel Adesanya and Dustin Poirier

In this edition of JR Sport Brief, watch above as JR of The Morning Culture sits with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya to discuss what it takes to be an mixed martial arts fighter, how he pushed himself to realize through fighting that he's stronger and more intelligent than people have given him credit for, and what he means when he says he has "a degree in kicking ass."

Then, below, watch JR interview Dustin Poirier, who also fights this weekend, about turning off his willingness to beat people up, how he got involved in MMA and the UFC, growing up in Louisiana during the No Limit vs. Cash Money Records days, and how to "dismantle" another guy in the ring.

Adesanya fights former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum and Poirier fights Max Holloway at UFC 236, which takes place Saturday, April 13, at State Farm Arena. Get tickets here!