JR of The Morning Culture Interviews Curtis Martin, Jim Brown, Jon Hamm and Others at NFL Honors

JR, co-host of The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR, was out on the red carpet at the NFL Honors, held on the Saturday evening before Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. Armed with a camera and a microphone, JR snagged interviews with big-name athletes and celebrities, including Jon Hamm, Curtis Martin, Barry Sanders, Jamal Lewis, Jim Brown, JB Smoove and others. Watch the videos below as JR asks what made Atlanta such a great choice for Super Bowl 53.