JR of The Morning Culture Interviews "Fall" Singer Davido
Find Out What "Banana" Means
March 6, 2019
Singer Davido is huge right now, with his incredibly popular hit song "Fall," in which the Nigerian artist -- who was born in Atlanta -- talks about things like money, Prada clothing and "banana" falling on a woman he loves. While recently visiting Atlanta, Davido granted an exclusive interview to JR of The Morning Culture. Watch as the two sit down and discuss Atlanta, "banana," and what's next for the international superstar musician.