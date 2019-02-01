Killer Mike and Frank Ski Debate Education, Religion and Being Free in America

February 1, 2019
Killer Mike stopped by The Morning Culture w/ Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR today to talk about his new hit Netflix series "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike," along with Atlanta's strip club culture, self-establishment and supporting black businesses. And things heated up during a debate with Frank Ski on private and public education, religion and more.

