Meagan Good Responds To Bikini Backlash

Critics Claim A Pastor's Wife Shouldn't Wear A Bikini To The Beach

August 29, 2019
Meagan Good posted a photo in a bikini on her Instagram and some felt the pic was cute but inappropriate because she’s the wife of a pastor, Devon Franklin. Meagan responded by reinforcing that Devon is NOT a pastor, but he is a producer and a minister/motivational speaker. She added that the pastor's wives shouldn’t be expected to go swimming in turtle necks and trash bags. What do you think?

 

Devon Franklin liked a tweet of a listener's reaction...

 

