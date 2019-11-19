The Morning Culture & Hosea Helps Feed The Hungry!

Our very own Frank Ski of #TheMorningCulture is all about giving back — you have to be a blessing to get a blessing. Join us today at 1150 Research Center Drive at the Walmart near Cascade until 8pm to make your donation! Turkeys, hams, size 10 cans of green beans, broth! You can also make monetary donations on 4hosea.org or on cashapp $HoseaHelps. For more information click on the link below!

Elisabeth Omilami on The Morning Culture V-103! Come out to Walmart at 1105 Research Center Drive and donate some goodies! For the BIG Thanksgiving Dinner that Hosea puts on every year, we need turkeys, canned goods, pies, and more! We’re also accepting any monetary donations! pic.twitter.com/81AoqgCHIS — @4Hosea (@4hosea) November 19, 2019

About Hosea Helps

Since its founding in 1971, Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless Food (HFTH), a Christian international aid organization, distributed more than $3.0 billion in food, clothing, medical, educational, toiletries, furniture and cleaning supplies to 16 Georgia counties, three states and to the Philippines, the Ivory Coast and Uganda. The organization maintains an average administrative overhead of 14 percent -- ensuring the poor receive 86 percent of all donations.



Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless was founded in 1971 by civil rights icons Rev. Hosea and Juanita T. Williams. Their vision was instrumental in guiding Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless as it became one of the most significant human services organization in the Southeast United States providing services for some 50,000 people per year. In 2000, Afemo and Elisabeth Omilami, who have extensive experience in program development and an in-depth knowledge of meeting the basic needs of families in crisis so those families don’t become homeless especially the working poor and the homeless, tripled the numbers served and expanded HFTH to a year-round human service organization. Mrs. Omilami assumed the Presidency in 2000 and provides the leadership for Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless during this time of explosive growth.



Created to help destitute people in the United States, Hosea Feed The Hungry has forged a spirit of cooperation between individuals, corporations and churches of the First World and of the Third World. Established as a 501(c)(3) charity, HFTH collects funds and Gifts-in kind year-round. Hosea Feed the Hungry was named one of the top charities in Georgia for its Katrina relief program to over 6,000 hurricane survivors by the Georgia State Senate.