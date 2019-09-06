WATCH: New Atlanta Falcons hype video featuring Deion Sanders!

Falcons legend and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders helps the Atlanta Falcons kick off the 2019 season with a new hype video.

In the video, Deion connects what Atlanta is to the Atlanta Falcons, that many tend to underestimate us, but we always fight back harder and harder... and this video brings it all together.

Our Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta are connected in many ways: Always changing, always evolving, always getting better, always looking forward!

We are on a journey, and the entire city of Atlanta is with us... 2019 is our year!