Wale Drops "On Chill" & Looks At Love In A New Light

Wale stopped by The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR to play his new sultry single “On Chill”. He also talks about politics, working on new music and his opinion on how black women are painted in the media. While discussing relationships, he claims his daughter changed his life and gave him a new way to look at love by saying “I’ve got a super soft spot now, like it’s just even softer”.

Frank tried to squeeze the actual date for the new album but it’s coming “soon” so stay tuned to V-103 for that exclusive. For more exclusive interviews with some of your favorite celebs, Watch The Morning Culture live from 6am-10am Monday-Friday HERE