WATCH: Family attorney Gerald Griggs on the R Kelly case and the efforts to reach Joycelyn Savage
Watch the interview!
July 17, 2019
Categories:
Savage family attorney Gerald Griggs stopped by The Morning Culture today and broke down how the family is trying to contact Joycelyn Savage and exactly where things stand in the R Kelly case.
Check out exactly how this unfolds above!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Jul
Organa Kannalytics Presents Southeastern 2019 Hemp and Medical Cannabis Convention Cobb Galleria Centre
18 Jul
Amerigroup's Fulton County Back to School Bash! Foster Care Support Foundation
18 Jul
Sisters of Today and Tomorrow National Leadership Conference Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History
18 Jul
Diaper Day Creative Community Services
19 Jul
Organa Kannalytics Presents Southeastern 2019 Hemp and Medical Cannabis Convention Cobb Galleria Centre