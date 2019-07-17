WATCH: Family attorney Gerald Griggs on the R Kelly case and the efforts to reach Joycelyn Savage

Watch the interview!

July 17, 2019
JR, Frank Ski and Jade Novah of V-103's The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture


Savage family attorney Gerald Griggs stopped by The Morning Culture today and broke down how the family is trying to contact Joycelyn Savage and exactly where things stand in the R Kelly case.

Check out exactly how this unfolds above!

