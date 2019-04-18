Senator Cory Booker Talks To The Morning Culture About Voter Suppression, Stacey Abrams, Obama Comparisons and Defeating Trump

While visiting Atlanta during a presidential campaign stop, Senator Cory Booker visited V-103's The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR for a half-hour interview that covered a range of topics related to his platform. During his interview, the New Jersey Democrat spoke about his political journey, from living in underserved neighborhoods while serving as mayor of Newark to being compared to President Barack Obama, even though Booker was quick to call out things that made him different.

Watch the interview below as Senator Booker talks about having pride in his African-American heritage and growing up on values of black excellence, his long friendship with Stacey Abrams, and why he's pushing for automatic voter registration and a national voting holiday. And of course, his plan to defeat Trump in 2020.