Shelly Wynter put on a great debate during his visit with The Morning Culture. He mentions his views on the recent mass shootings that we've had here in the United States and whether he believes it to be racism or a mental health issue. Listeners called in for their opinion and some may beg to differ with his personal opinion. Watch the full interview to hear more and be sure to tune in to The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR from 6am-10am Monday thru Friday's at V-103.com. You can also watch them live from any device at WatchV103.com.

Video of Mass Shootings Debate W/ Shelley Wynter: Is It Mental Health Or Racism?