[WATCH] Jade Novah Becomes Emotional In "Dear Black Women" Post

Lately in the media, Black Women have been a target for insensitive comments in regards of how they are naturally shaped, how their hair grows, their all around image and the list goes on. Recently Jade Novah took to her instagram to share a message to Black Women titled "Dear Black Women...I Love you". She becomes emotional as she expresses her feelings on the media's portrayal of Black Women and defends the beauty that is Black Girl Magic in itself! Watch the full video to hear her message and share your opinions with us on Twitter @V103Atlanta. To continue to spread the love, share this message with your friends.

Download the Radio.com app and catch Jade Novah live on The Morning Culture alongside Frank Ski & JR, Monday-Friday's from 6a.m-10a.m.