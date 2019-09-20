K. Michelle Has New Music & Says Her Expectations For “Men” Have Evolved!
“I don’t think that men are good people.”
September 20, 2019
K. Michelle stopped by The Morning Culture to share new music and explained how over the years her perspective of “man” is has changed. She also shares that she’s grown to be more body positive and how men have added to her previous lack of self-esteem.
She says “I don’t think that men are good people.” and then adds that the wrong man will “Stunt your growth”. Listen and watch the full interview for more and be sure to catch The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR weekdays from 6 am- 10 am at WatchV103.COM.