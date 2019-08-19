Monica Talks New Music, Work-Life Balance + Marriage

Monica is an unofficial spokeswoman for women out here holding it down and keeping it together. She oozes confidence and leads with love that many want to know how she actually does it.

She did a V-103 debut of her new single “Me + You” and spoke how she deals with her divorce, keeping a good work-life balance and setting a good example for your children. Watch the full interview for more details and be sure to tune in to The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR weekdays from 6am-10am at WatchV103.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2MbGiO34m8&list=PLfdQ88ZUfipbtYpIFJw0OI0x3DCA7DBNj&index=28&t=71s