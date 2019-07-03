[WATCH] Common Is Very In Tune With Himself..& Off The Market

Talks New Memoir, Love, Relationships + More

July 3, 2019
JR, Frank Ski and Jade Novah of V-103's The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture
Common With Big Tigger Jade Novah & Jr

Photo By Zindziswa Payne

Videos

Common stopped by The Morning Culture ft. Big Tigger. Not only is he still dominating the music game, he has a memoir that details it all. His memoir titled "Let Love Have The Last Word",  shares his experiences with giving and receiving love and how it has affected his relationships. For Ladies who are questioning his relationship status, he spills deets of that in this interview as well. Check it out and be sure to tune in to The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR from 6am-10am at WatchV103.com

 

Common
Big Tigger
the morning culture
jr
jade novah
WatchV103.com
