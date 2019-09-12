[WATCH] Lil Nas X Wants People To Understand That He's Unapologetically Him!

Lil Nas X stopped by The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR and opened up about his experience with creating music and adjusting to becoming “Famous”… and we support him wholeheartedly!

He dropped “Old Town Road” and ever since it topped the Billboard charts back in April, it has broken records as one of the longest-charting singles in Billboard History! Not to mention it only took him $20 to record it lol.

Lil Nas X is unapologetically him as he opens up about why he came out to the world with his sexuality and has had enough with people asking if he is REALLY GAY! He describes himself as a “Social Media Kid, Who found his way into the industry …and things just went right”.

Either way, we love him and we're rooting for this rising ATL star! Check out the full interview for more details