Queen Naija Made The First Move On Her Bae Clarence...

Ladies Would You Be Bold Enough To Shoot Your Shot?

June 26, 2019
JR, Frank Ski and Jade Novah of V-103's The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture
The Morning Culture Ft. Big Tigger & Queen Naija

Photo By Zindziswa Payne

Videos

Queen Naija dropped her most recent single "Away From You" and stopped by The Morning Culture to talk motherhood, Love, relationships, music + more. She's dropping an album in the fall and we can't wait to hear it! She also shares how SHE slid in Clarence's dm's & what happened after that. Check out the interview for more details and catch The Morning Culture live from 6-10am at WatchV103.com.

 

Queen Naija
the morning culture
Big Tigger
jr
jade novah
Frank Ski

