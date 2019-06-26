Queen Naija Made The First Move On Her Bae Clarence...

Queen Naija dropped her most recent single "Away From You" and stopped by The Morning Culture to talk motherhood, Love, relationships, music + more. She's dropping an album in the fall and we can't wait to hear it! She also shares how SHE slid in Clarence's dm's & what happened after that. Check out the interview for more details and catch The Morning Culture live from 6-10am at WatchV103.com.

