Stacey Abrams Responds To Kamala Harris' Vice President Comments
Is Vice President In Her Near Future?
August 15, 2019
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announces that she is launching a multi-State voter protection initiative known as Fair Fight 2020. The initiative is set to staff & fund voter protection teams in battleground states across the county in preparation for next year’s elections. In an earlier interview with The Morning Culture, Kamala Harris mentioned how much of a Stacy Abrams fan she was. Listen to the full interview to hear Stacey's response.