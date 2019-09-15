Does Teddy Riley Regret Giving Bobby Brown "My Prerogative"?

Teddy Riley stopped by The Morning Culture to share his views on the new generation of R&B and which artists he would collaborate with in the future. He jokes about wishing that we would’ve kept Bobby Brown’s Hit Single “My Prerogative” all to himself, but he’s got some new music brewing! Check out the full interview for more.

