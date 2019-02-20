JUST ANNOUNCED: JADE NOVAH Nominated For 2019 Outstanding New Artist NAACP Image Award!

V-103's Jade Novah was just announced as a 2019 NAACP Image Awards nominee!

The co-host of The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR is nominated for the Outstanding New Artist award. She shares the distinction with four other artists, including international superstars Tory Lanez and Ella Mai.

"It feels surreal to be nominated, especially as an INDEPENDENT artist," Jade said when the nomination was made public. "I’m honored to be in the conversation. It’s confirmation that the hard work I’ve been putting in behind the scenes is paying off! I am beyond grateful!"

V-103 listeners and fans surely remember Jade's flawless live show just a few months ago at her sold-out V-103 Soul Session. And although the Image Award nomination is a clear recognition of her talents as a singer and performer, it's also a reminder of the time, energy and effort she's put into her career, perfecting her craft and actively promoting herself to followers on social media, all while finding the time to maintain equilibrium "as an entertainer, a wife, and a mother," as she says.

"Finding balancing is a daily practice. To me, being part of The Morning Culture is in perfect alignment with my passions. I honestly wouldn’t know how to function if I wasnt involved in multiple projects. I’m learning the ins and outs of morning radio from Frank Ski, one of the best multi-taskers in this business! Atlanta has always been so supportive of my artistry, and I’m so excited to get a chance to connect with the community on and off the air."

We're just as excited and proud to call Jade Novah a member of the V-103 family, and we're thrilled for her NAACP Image Award nomination.

See the full list of nominees here. Congratulations Jade!