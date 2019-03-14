JR Sport Brief: The Top 6 Pro Sports Team Owners

Welcome to JR Sport Brief, a weekly updated series in which JR, co-host of The Morning Culture with Frank Ski, Jade Novah & JR, gives his take on what's going on in the world of sports and beyond.

In this first video in the new V-103.com series, JR gives his list of the top six owners of professional sports teams and explains why he ranks them higher than the rest. Watch below to see if he names your favorite (or least-favorite) owners, and let us know what you think on social media!