In Case You Missed It: Frank Ski Appears On Dr. Oz To Discuss Wayne Williams and Atlanta Child Murders

Earlier this week, V-103's own Frank Ski appeared on the nationally televised Dr. Oz show, where he was interviewed by Dr. Oz himself about the exclusive interview Frank got years ago with Wayne Williams, the only person ever convicted in the case of the Atlanta Child Murders, the two-year killing spree of African-American children between 1979 and 1981.

In the interview, Frank talked about getting letters sent to him from jail by Wayne Williams and eventually deciding to talk to him. He also mentioned the rumors, theories and controversies in the case, including the theory that the Ku Klux Klan was behind the killings. And he gives his own thoughts on Williams, and questions he still has about the case.

Watch the interview now at DoctorOz.com.